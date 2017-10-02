Top seed Marin Cilic has started his campaign at the Rakuten Japan Open with a comfortable win.

He eased past qualifier Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2 -- losing his serve just once -- as he looks to improve his chances of qualifying for the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals in November.

Also joining him in the second round was US Open finalist and No. 5 seed Kevin Anderson who advanced over Gilles Simon 6-2, 7-6(6) to maintain his unbeaten record over the Frenchman.

Former world No. 19 Bernard Tomic got his first win since the Aegon International in June with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Portugal's Joao Sousa.