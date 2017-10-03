Dan Evans has been banned from tennis for a year by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) after testing positive for cocaine earlier this year.

The former British No. 2 was found to have committed a doping offence after a urine sample provided on Apr. 24 at the Barcelona Open showed evidence of the drug.

Evans's ineligibility for competition has been backdated to the date of his sample and will therefore end after Apr. 23 of 2018.

"[Evans's urine] sample was sent to the World Anti-Doping Agency ("WADA") accredited laboratory in Montreal, Canada for analysis, and was found to contain cocaine and its metabolite," read the ITF's statement announcing the ban. "Cocaine is a Non-Specified substance prohibited under category S6 of the 2017 WADA Prohibited List (stimulants), and therefore is also prohibited under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme.

"On Jun. 16 2017, Mr. Evans was charged with an Anti-Doping Rule Violation under Article 2.1 of the Programme (presence of a Prohibited Substance in a Player's Sample), and was Provisionally Suspended with effect from 26 June 2017.

"Mr. Evans promptly admitted his violation. The ITF accepted Mr. Evans' account of how the cocaine got into his system and that he bears No Significant Fault or Negligence for the violation.

"This is Mr. Evans' first anti-doping rule violation. The decision determines that (1) Mr. Evans has committed a violation of the Programme; (2) Mr. Evans must serve a period of ineligibility of one year; and (3) that period of ineligibility is back-dated under Article 10.10.3(b) of the Programme to start on 24 April 2017 (the date of sample collection) and so ending at midnight on 23 April 2018. In accordance with Programme articles 9.1 and 10.8, the points and prize money obtained by Mr. Evans at the Barcelona event and in subsequent competitions are disqualified."