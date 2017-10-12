Maria Sharapova reached her second WTA Tour quarterfinal since her doping ban at the Tianjin Open.

The Russian made a fine start to her comeback in Stuttgart in April by making the semifinals but had fallen short of the last eight at each event since.

However, she has been in decent form in China and was a 7-5 6-3 winner against Magda Linette in the second round in Tianjin.

In the quarterfinals Sharapova will face Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele, who defeated fifth seed Yulia Putintseva 6-2 6-3.

Italian qualifier Sara Errani continued her winning run on her own comeback from a two-month doping ban, beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4 4-6 6-3.

Third seed and defending champion Peng Shuai eased into the last eight with a 6-2 6-2 win over Wang Xiyu while Christina McHale upset sixth seed Maria Sakkari 6-0 6-4.

None of the top five seeds at the Hong Kong Open have reached the quarter-finals, with Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki both withdrawing through injury on Thursday.

Top seed Svitolina is suffering from a leg injury and gave Nicole Gibbs a walkover while defending champion Wozniacki, who had been due to play Lizette Cabrera, cited an elbow problem for her withdrawal.

Two singles matches were played -- Jennifer Brady upset eighth seed Zhang Shuai 6-3 6-4 while Wang Qiang defeated Luksika Kumkhum 6-4 6-4.