Johanna Konta remains hopeful of appearing at the WTA Finals despite withdrawing from next week's Kremlin Cup which has left her unable to qualify outright.

The British No.1 pulled out of the event in Moscow with a left foot injury which has opened the door for Caroline Garcia, who has now taken the final spot for the end-of-season event in Singapore.

However, Konta is hoping to recover in time to take an alternate place, which would see her claim the spot of any player forced to pull out.

If she does not make it to Singapore, she hopes to be fit to compete in the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai -- a tournament for the ninth to 16th best players of the year.

Konta revealed her intentions on Instagram stating: "I am working hard to recover well and still make it to Singapore as an alternate and to be competing in Zhuhai."

It is the second year in a row that the 26-year-old has narrowly missed out on reaching the WTA Finals after Svetlana Kuznetsova took her position at the final moment by winning the Kremlin Cup last year.

Garcia, whose brilliant run of recent form has seen her overtake Konta in the race, joins Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina, Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Ostapenko in the field.

