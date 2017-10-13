        <
          Maria Sharapova eases into semifinals of Tianjin Open

          Maria Sharapova will play Peng Shuai for a place in the Tianjin Open final. STR/AFP/Getty Images
          10:56 AM ET
          • PA Sport

          Maria Sharapova breezed into the semifinals of the Tianjin Open with a comfortable straight sets victory against Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele.

          The former world No. 1 and five-time Grand Slam winner took just over an hour to win 6-3, 6-1 in China.

          Sharapova lost her first service game but fought back to draw level before going on to take the opening set with a hold to love.

          Voegele presented Sharapova with three match points when she made her eighth double fault when serving at 5-1 down and the Russian sealed the match with a forehand winner.

          Sharapova -- targeting a first title since returning to the tour in April following a drugs ban -- will face third seed Peng Shuai of China after she thrashed Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 6-1.

          In the other quarterfinal tie, Aryna Sabalenka beat local hope Lin Zhu 6-3, 6-4 and she will play Sara Errani.

