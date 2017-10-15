SHANGHAI -- Roger Federer extended his winning streak over Rafael Nadal this year to four matches after beating the top-ranked Spaniard 6-4, 6-3 to win the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

The 19-time Grand Slam winner, who still trails Nadal 23-15 in their overall head-to-head record, didn't face a break point and started and ended the match with service breaks.

Federer took advantage of three of seven break-point opportunities to snap Nadal's 16-match winning streak, which included his China Open victory last week.

Roger Federer is the Shanghai Masters champion after defeating Rafael Nadal for the fourth time in 2017. Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

Federer, who has won the past five encounters between the pair dating back to the 2015 Basel final, also beat Nadal in the Australian Open final, a round-of-16 match at Indian Wells and the Miami final this year.

The Shanghai Masters is Federer's 94th career title, moving him into a tie with Ivan Lendl for second place on the Open era list.

Nadal arrived on court with a bandage under his right knee, the same leg he twice smacked with his racket after losing his serve for the first time this week in the semifinal.

Federer took advantage of a third break point in the first game of the match with a winning backhand passing shot. He broke Nadal's serve again on a second break point in the fifth game of the second set when Nadal sailed a backhand crosscourt wide. In the final game, Nadal netted a forehand at 15-40 to end the 72-minute match.