Ivo Karlovic came through a gruelling clash with Guido Pella to book his place in the last 16 of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.

Pella took the opening set, but Karlovic edged him in the second and took the decider on a tiebreak, advancing with a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10) victory.

In other matches, Sergiy Stakhovsky beat American Jared Donaldson 7-6 (4), 6-4, while Julien Benneteau advanced when Nikoloz Basilashvili retired at the start of the second set in their clash. Frenchman Benneteau had won the first set 6-4.

Elsewhere, Ruben Bemelmans defeated Peter Gojowczyk 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2). Earlier, Vasek Pospisil and Bernard Tomic were both beaten in the second round of qualifying.