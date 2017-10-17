MOSCOW -- Maria Sharapova lost to Magdalena Rybarikova in the first round of the Kremlin Cup on Tuesday, ending her bid for a second title in two weeks.

Sharapova lost 7-6 (3), 6-4. She was playing her fifth match in seven days after winning the Tianjin Open on Sunday.

Sharapova brought her usual power but lacked accuracy, with some wild swings on key points.

Six months after she returned from a 15-month doping ban, Sharapova is still trying to move back up the rankings from her current position of 57th. Her first tour appearance in Moscow in a decade drew a large and enthusiastic crowd despite taking place on a Tuesday afternoon.