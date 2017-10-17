Fabio Fognini eased through his first round match at the Intrum Stockholm Open, defeating Malek Jaziri of Tunisia 7-5, 6-1 in little over an hour.

The Italian and No. 6 seed, who won the Gstaad Open in July, is competing for his sixth ATP World Tour title. He will face either Leonardo Mayer or wild card Elias Ymer in the second round.

Elsewhere, seventh seed Yuichi Sugita and eight seed Fernando Verdasco also advance into round two. Japan's Sugita battled to a 1-6, 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan while Spaniard Verdasco eased past Robin Haase 6-3, 6-1.

In other matches, Hyeon Chung defeated M. Fucsovics 6-3, 6-2 and Jeremy Chardy beat Alessandro Giannessi 6-0, 7-5.