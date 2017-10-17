        <
          David Ferrer battles through to second round in European Open in Belgium

          David Ferrer lost to world No. 103 at the US Open earlier this year. Elsa/Getty Images
          3:52 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          David Ferrer battled through a tight three sets to defeat Stefano Travaglia in the first round of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.

          The Spanish player lost the first set before claiming the second from the Italian and eventually clinching the decider, advancing with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory.

          Also on Centre Court, Joao Sousa beat seventh seed Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5.

          Elsewhere, Ernesto Escobedo defeated Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (5), 6-4, Henri Laaksonen beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-2, 7-6 (5), wild card Frances Tiafoe eased past Florian Mayer 6-3, 6-4, Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Pablo Cuevas 6-1, 6-4 and Kenny De Schepper breezed past Aldin Setkic with a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

