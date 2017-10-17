David Ferrer battled through a tight three sets to defeat Stefano Travaglia in the first round of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Spanish player lost the first set before claiming the second from the Italian and eventually clinching the decider, advancing with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory.

Also on Centre Court, Joao Sousa beat seventh seed Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5.

Elsewhere, Ernesto Escobedo defeated Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (5), 6-4, Henri Laaksonen beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-2, 7-6 (5), wild card Frances Tiafoe eased past Florian Mayer 6-3, 6-4, Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Pablo Cuevas 6-1, 6-4 and Kenny De Schepper breezed past Aldin Setkic with a 6-2, 6-1 victory.