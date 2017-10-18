Heather Watson claimed a hard-fought straight-sets victory over third seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the Luxembourg Open.

The British No. 2 completed the first set with a stunning forehand winner in 35 minutes and began the second on the front foot as she broke the Estonian world No. 35 against serve to take the lead.

Kontaveit hit back to level the scores at 3-3 before Watson -- ranked 38 places below her opponent -- found her inner strength to battle ahead and served out the match to record a 6-4, 6-4 win in just under an hour and a half.

A quarterfinal clash against Elise Mertens awaits after the fifth-seeded Belgian saw off American Madison Brengle.