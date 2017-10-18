        <
        >

          Kristina Mladenovic, CoCo Vandeweghe lose at Kremlin Cup

          10:09 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          MOSCOW -- Top-seeded Kristina Mladenovic and No. 2 CoCo Vandeweghe lost their opening matches Wednesday at the Kremlin Cup.

          Mladenovic landed only 49 percent of her first serves and lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. Vandeweghe fell to Lesya Tsurenko 7-5, 1-6, 6-2.

          Mladenovic and Vandeweghe had received byes to the second round.

          Fourth-seeded Anastasija Sevastova also lost, 6-4, 6-3 to Irina-Camelia Begu.

          The upsets mean the highest-ranked player left in the tournament is No. 19 Elena Vesnina, who plays Natalia Vikhlyantseva later Wednesday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.