British No. 1 Johanna Konta is on the lookout for a new coach after leaving Wim Fissette and confirming she will not play again this season.

Konta, 26, will take the remainder of the campaign off to recover from a foot injury and replace Fissette, who departs after less than a year with the world No. 10.

Konta said in a statement: "After careful thought and discussion, Wim Fissette and I have mutually decided to end our working relationship.

"Things ended very amicably and I wish Wim all the best. We've achieved a lot together and I want to thank him for his patience, hard work and expertise.

"I will be working with my team over the coming weeks to find the right way forward for me and my tennis. The goal is to get a new coach or coaches in place as soon as possible but the focus will be on making the right decision rather than a quick decision."

Konta made the semifinals of Wimbledon in the summer before falling to Venus Williams.