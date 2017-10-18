Joao Sousa secured his place in the quarterfinals of the European Open in Antwerp with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Serhiy Stakhovsky.

The Portuguese was edged out by his Ukrainian opponent in the opening set but recovered impressively to book a last-eight clash with the winner of Nick Kyrgios vs. Ruben Bemelmans.

Also waiting for confirmation of his quarterfinal opponent is France's Julien Benneteau, who enjoyed a serene 6-1, 6-1 success over Henri Laaksonen.

Meeting No. 5 seed David Ferrer in the last 16 will be Steve Darcis after Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe retired with the Belgian leading 4-6, 6-4, 1-0.