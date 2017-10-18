Fabio Fognini and Fernando Verdasco booked their spots in the Stockhom Open quarterfinals Wednesday.

Italian Fognini, the No. 6 seed, had to rely on a third-set tiebreaker to see off home wildcard Elias Ymer, eventually coming through with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7) victory.

No. 8 seed Verdasco is through following a 6-4, 6-2 win over Jurgen Zopp.

Elsewhere, Mischa Zverev saw off wildcard Mikael Ymer 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 in their Round of 32 clash while qualifier Jerzy Janowicz defeated Frenchman Pierre-Hughes Herbert 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the last 16.

Jan-Lennard Struff fought back from a set down to beat Marius Copil 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6 (12). Viktor Troicki is also into the last 16 following a 6-3, 6-3 triumph against qualifier Simone Bolelli.