        <
        >

          Fabio Fognini, Fernando Verdasco advance at Stockholm Open

          4:26 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Fabio Fognini and Fernando Verdasco booked their spots in the Stockhom Open quarterfinals Wednesday.

          Italian Fognini, the No. 6 seed, had to rely on a third-set tiebreaker to see off home wildcard Elias Ymer, eventually coming through with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7) victory.

          No. 8 seed Verdasco is through following a 6-4, 6-2 win over Jurgen Zopp.

          Elsewhere, Mischa Zverev saw off wildcard Mikael Ymer 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 in their Round of 32 clash while qualifier Jerzy Janowicz defeated Frenchman Pierre-Hughes Herbert 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the last 16.

          Jan-Lennard Struff fought back from a set down to beat Marius Copil 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6 (12). Viktor Troicki is also into the last 16 following a 6-3, 6-3 triumph against qualifier Simone Bolelli.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.