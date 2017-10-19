Top seed David Goffin advanced to the quarterfinals of the European Open in Antwerp.

Belgian Goffin defeated American wildcard Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (1), 6-2 to book his place in the last eight.

He was joined by No. 2 seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who saw off fellow Frenchman Kenny De Schepper 6-4, 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman, the No. 4 seed, is also through having enjoyed a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Ernesto Escobedo. Qualifier Stefanos Tsitsipas earned a quarterfinal spot after opponent Ivo Karlovic retired with the score 7-6 (4), 5-6.