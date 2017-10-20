MOSCOW -- Daria Kasatkina reached her second WTA final of the year when she beat 2014 runner-up Irina-Camelia Begu 6-2, 6-3 at the Kremlin Cup on Friday.

Kasatkina's strong returns punished Begu's serve and restricted the 2014 runner-up to holding serve just once in each set.

The final Saturday will pit Kasatkina against Julia Goerges or Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

The 20-year-old Kasatkina is seeking her second career title after victory in Charleston in April.

In the men's draw, Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina booked a place in the semifinals by defeating 2012 champion Andreas Seppi of Italy 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.