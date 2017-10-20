ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza is the WTA Player of the Year, and US Open champion Sloane Stephens is the Comeback Player of the Year.

Editor's Picks New fuzzy friends keeping Elina Svitolina's mind at ease Elina Svitolina wants to win the WTA Finals, but even if she doesn't, she can at least walk away from Singapore with an experience she'll never forget.

Simona Halep needs to find the next gear at the WTA Finals So close, yet ... you get the rest. At the WTA Finals, Simona Halep needs to play like the No. 1 player she is and walk away with the biggest title of her career. 1 Related

The women's tennis tour announced the annual honors Friday. The awards are voted on by members of the media.

Other award recipients include French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko as Most Improved Player, CiCi Bellis as Newcomer of the Year, and Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan as Doubles Team of the Year.

Muguruza beat Venus Williams in the Wimbledon final in July for her second Grand Slam title, then moved up to No. 1 in the rankings for the first time in September.