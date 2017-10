Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will face Diego Schwartzman in the final of the European Open in Antwerp.

Tsonga, who won his last title back in May, broke Ruben Bemelmans twice in both sets on his way to a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Schwartzman meanwhile defeated 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-5, to deny the Greek a first ATP World Tour final appearance.

Tsonga has the upper hand going into the final having won 15 career titles, with Schwartzman having won just one since turning pro back in 2010.