Juan Martin del Potro has won the Stockholm Open for the second year running -- his first ATP title since his 2016 success there.

The Argentinian produced a ruthless performance to overcome top seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2 at The Royal Tennis Hall and enhance his hopes of making the ATP Finals in London.

Del Potro, 29, broke the Bulgarian three times over the course of an impressive display -- saving all four of the break points Dimitrov created to keep his own serve unbroken throughout.

In the wake of clinching his 20th career ATP title, fourth seed Del Potro said: "It's amazing to come back and hold this big trophy."