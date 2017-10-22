Jo-Wilfried Tsonga secured a career-best fourth ATP title of the year by clinching the European Open in Antwerp.

The Frenchman, seeded second at the Belgium tournament, was too good for Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in the final -- sealing a 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Tsonga has already won tournaments in Lyon, Marseille and Rotterdam this term and remains in with a chance of making the ATP Tour finals that take place in London in mid-November.

Next up is the Erste Bank Open 500 in Vienna, where Tsonga will attempt to eat into the 550 points he has to make up on Pablo Carreno Busta, who currently occupies the final qualification spot.