Tournament sixth seed Roberto Bautista Agut dispatched of world No.88 Mikhail Kukushkin in impressive style, winning the first set 6-0 before claiming in the second 6-3.

The Spaniard will now face either Alexandr Dolgopolov or Ryan Harrison in the round-of-16.

Elsewhere, world No.49 Denis Shapovalov was also involved in an intense battle with world No.38 Yuichi Sugita in their round-of-32 match. However, it was the Israel-born Canadian Shapovalov who eventually emerged victorious beating his Japanese opponent 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3).

Elesewhere, South Korea's Hyeon Chung beat Paolo Lorenzi 6-3 6-1. Robin Haase also beat Marco Chiudinelli 6-2, 7-6(3).