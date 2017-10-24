World No. 6 Grigor Dimitrov has withdrawn from the Vienna Open with fatigue and will be replaced by lucky loser Thomas Fabbiano.

Bulgaria's Dimitrov had been granted a wild card at the tournament in Austria and was due to face David Novak in the first round on Tuesday -- but will instead take a week's break before returning in the Rolex Paris Masters.

Dimitrov reached the final of the Stockholm Open last week, in which he was beaten by Juan Martin del Potro, and could have secured qualification for the ATP Finals in London by reaching the semifinals in Vienna.

In Basel, Fernando Verdasco has pulled out and will be replaced by Florian Mayer, who now takes on Marin Cilic on Tuesday.