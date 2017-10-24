Former world no. 1 Novak Djokovic and former French Open finalist Stan Wawrinka are set to return from injuries in Abu Dhabi in December.

Serbia's Djokovic has not played since an elbow problem ended his Wimbledon campaign while Switzerland's Wawrinka has overcome the knee injury that has ruled him out since August.

Djokovic told mubadalawtc.com: "I am extremely excited to return to Abu Dhabi for the fifth time and take part in the 10th Edition of the Championship. It is a huge honour to take part in such a special tournament.

"The line-up is very strong as always and it will be the perfect way to make my comeback and begin the season. Abu Dhabi is an amazing place and this is going to be a great event for all of the fans."

Wawrinka added: "The fans are amazing there and the draw is as strong as always with a lot of great players. My recovery is going well and I can't wait to be back on court."