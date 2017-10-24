British No. 2 Kyle Edmund produced an impressive performance to overcome Spain's David Ferrer 6-2, 7-6 at the Vienna Open.

Edmund was the beneficiary of some poor early serving from Ferrer, who double-faulted five times in his opening two service games and was unable to claw his way back into the set.

The second set was a much tighter affair but was eventually edged on a tie-break by Edmund, who completed victory in an hour and 48 minutes.

Edmund advances to the second round of the competition in Austria in which he will face either David Novak or Thomas Fabbiano, who made the draw due to Grigor Dimitrov's late withdrawal.