Perhaps the WTA did not get the memo, but the season isn't over. Yet, in one of the most exciting and volatile years in recent memory, the tour already named its Player of the Year before the year-end championships, and all the potential ramifications, were decided.

So congratulations are in order for the winner, Garbine Muguruza, we suppose.

The decision to choose the PoY more than a week ago defied common sense, as well as the Gregorian calendar and the WTA rankings.

"Last year, the men's race came down the final match of the year, and that was great," Mary Carillo, Tennis Channel analyst told ESPN.com. "This year, a similar scenario has been developing with the women. How can you vote for a player of the year when the year isn't even over, and the top ranking isn't even decided?"

It isn't like Muguruza, ranked No. 2, has dominated the year thus far. She did win a Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, but it's one of just two titles she's won in 2017. Jelena Ostapenko also won a Grand Slam and has just two titles. Why not her?

Then there's Simona Halep, who did not win a major, but played a Slam final, won a Madrid Premier 5 tournament and now happens to be ranked No. 1.

"I don't feel like anyone is No. 1 in the world right now," Carillo said of the fluid situation. "Whoever wins Singapore -- at least if it's Muguruza or Halep -- will probably get a lot more of my nod."

For the record, the ATP's Player of the Year goes to the year-end No. 1, whenever that is decided -- before, during or after its tour finale. You could make an argument that that isn't a perfect scenario, either, but at least it's something tangible.

If Muguruza wins, the WTA will, of course have looked smart. Her chances, though, took a big hit Tuesday after she was pummeled by No. 3 Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-2 in a match that went just over an hour.

If Halep pulls off a championship in Singapore, especially if she beats Muguruza along the way, the WTA will look foolish. How could this happen, you wonder?

The WTA has remained silent so far. Repeated requests for an explanation went unanswered. But here's what we know:

The WTA awards were conducted via email ballots sent to select international media. The deadline this year was set for Monday, Oct. 16, despite the increasingly hot race for the No. 1 ranking. Many media members (this writer included) refrained from voting. But Muguruza drew enough votes to win and receive accolades (along with recipients of other WTA year-end awards) at the banquet kicking off the WTA finals.

We all understand the realities of sponsorship, public relations and marketing. But even by those standards, a premature decision like this seems counterproductive. If the WTA finals and Grand Slams are next of kin (as the WTA would love for you to believe), why would you leave the Singapore event out of your year-end awards calculus? It makes the event seem like an afterthought. Those who don't know -- or care -- how the PoY is chosen will simply dismiss the selection of Muguruza as a joke or preferential treatment.

The potential outcomes this week range from intriguing to the nightmarish for the WTA. A win by Ostapenko would give her two of the five biggest titles of the year.

How about this: What if Venus Williams wins Singapore at 37 years old? She has no shot at player of the year despite the fact she won more Grand Slam singles matches this year than any other woman in the field. OK, she didn't win any previous tournaments. But keep in mind she played in only 15 events before this week. (Muguruza played in 20, some players in more.)

If you take overall impact on the game into consideration when it comes to choosing the player of the year, Venus would be a defensible choice, even if she didn't win in Singapore.

Muguruza has a lot riding on the outcome of these finals. But by prematurely naming her player of the year, the WTA has even more riding on Muguruza. Call it credibility.