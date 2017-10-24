Dominic Thiem delighted home fans as he powered through his opening match at the Vienna Open without dropping a set.

The Austrian -- seeded second and seeking his second ATP World Tour title of the year -- joined tournament favourite Alexander Zverev in the second round after beating Russia's Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3.

He was joined by Jan-Lennard Struff and Pablo Carreno Busta as they defeated Pablo Cuevas and Guido Pella in straight sets.

One player who won't be appearing in the second round is Kevin Anderson. The South African -- who entered the week as the No.7 seed -- crashed out without winning a set against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, with the Spaniard claiming a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

He wasn't the only big name to fall victim to an early exit, with No.6 seed Sam Querrey squandering a one-set lead to be edged out 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3) by Albert Ramos-Vinolas in a marathon encounter which lasted almost three hours.

Elsewhere, Dennis Novak -- who had been expecting to play Grigor Dimitrov before the Bulgarian's late withdrawal -- extended his stay at the tournament as he battled through a hard-fought contest to beat lucky loser Thomas Fabbiano 7-6 (4), 7-5.

The Austrian will now face Kyle Edmund after the Brit completed an impressive straight sets victory over former world No.3 David Ferrer in the first tie of the day.