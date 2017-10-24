Roger Federer began the search for his eighth Swiss Indoors title with a dominant straight sets victory over Frances Tiafoe.

The 19-time Grand Slam winner -- playing his first match since defeating Rafael Nadal in the final of the Shanghai Masters earlier this month -- cruised past the American wildcard 6-1, 6-3 and will now face Frenchman Benoit Paire for a place in the quarterfinals.

Paire defeated Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (4) in his first round matchup, while 3rd seed David Goffin continued his good form going into the ATP World Tour Finals with a convincing 6-2, 7-5 win over Peter Gojowczyk.

Defending champion Marin Cilic is also through after he needed just 30 minutes to book his place in the second round.

The No. 2 seed took the first set 6-3 before his opponent Florian Mayer -- a late replacement for Fernando Verdasco -- retired hurt at the start of the second.

There was a surprise for fans as world No. 30 Mischa Zverev failed to advance to the Round of 16, falling 7-5. 7-5 at the hands of Leonardo Mayer.

Elsewhere Jack Sock -- seeded fifth in Basel -- narrowly avoided a similar fate as he recovered from a set down to scrape past Canada's Vasek Pospisil 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Fellow American Ryan Harrison had an easier time of things as he beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-4, 6-1.