Magnus Norman has called time on his partnership with Stan Wawrinka, bringing to an end one of the most successful coaching relationships tennis has seen in recent years.

When Wawrinka first hired Swede Norman in April 2013, he was ranked 17th and his best performance at Grand Slam level consisted of two quarterfinals.

Norman had an immediate impact, helping Wawrinka reach his first semifinal at the US Open later that year and then, in January 2014, guiding him to his first slam title in Australia.

In the nearly four years since, Wawrinka has won two more slam titles at the French Open and US Open and reached the final again in Paris this year.

He has failed to reach the last eight at only four of the last 16 slams he has contested and has reached as high as No. 3 in the ATP rankings.

Norman -- who reached world No. 2 in his own playing career -- said the decision was a personal one to enable him to spend more time with his young family.

"After much thought I have decided to dedicate my future to my family," Norman, 41, said in a statement.

"With two young kids at home, now is the right time for me to be with them. I could not have had a better player to work with and this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make.

"I'm really honoured to have worked with Stan, who is a great tennis player, but more importantly a fantastic person."

Wawrinka's talent was never in question but, prior to working with Norman, he was not considered someone with the consistency or belief to challenge for the major titles.

The 32-year-old said: "I would like to thank Magnus for the amazing four years we had together. I will always be grateful for the work and the time he spent on me to make me improve and become a three times Grand Slam champion.

"He was not only part of my team but also part of the family. For now I'm focusing on my rehabilitation and I will take time to decide with my team the necessary next steps."

Wawrinka and Norman's last tournament came back in June at Wimbledon, where the Swiss player struggled with a knee problem and suffered a first round defeat against Daniil Medvedev.

He later decided to undergo surgery, ruling him out until the start of next season.