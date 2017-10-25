Alexander Zverev remains on course to claim his sixth ATP Tour title of the year after he came through a tricky encounter with Gilles Simon to book a place in the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open.

Zverev -- who has withdrawn from next month's Next Gen ATP event so he can focus on the Tour Finals in London -- had to rely on a tie break to win the first set before clinching the second to complete a 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory over Simon.

The No. 1 seed became the second player to book a place in the last eight as he joined compatriot Philipp Kohlschreiber, who defeated French qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (4), 6-3 earlier in the day.

Kohlschreiber -- who bested John Isner in the previous round to reach the last 16 -- will face the winner of Thursday's clash between Pablo Carreno Busta and Diego Schwartzman.

Schwartzman will face the 26-year-old for just the second time in his career -- losing to the Spaniard in the quarterfinals of this year's US Open -- after he needed three sets to move past Fabio Fognini, beating the experienced Italian 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

Elsewhere, Damir Dzumhur continued his impressive end-of-season form as he made easy work of Ricardas Berankis to secure a convincing 6-4, 6-2 win in just 66 minutes.

The Bosnian -- who also beat Berankis in Sunday's Kremlin Cup final -- will now face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for spot in the quarterfinals. The French No. 1 conceded the first set against Karen Khachanov in a tie break, but recovered to record a 6-7 (2), 6-4. 6-3 win over the Russian.