Britian's Kyle Edmund made heavy weather of securing his place in the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

The world No.63 was a set and a break up against Austrian Dennis Novak but ended up having to go the distance.

Edmund was broken as he served for the first set, but recovered and managed to win it on the tie-break.

Having then thrown away another break in the second Novak, ranked 284, took the tie-break to level the match.

There were no further breaks of serve in the final set so a deciding tie-break was required.

An ill-advised drop shot from Novak which landed tamely into the net gave Edmund the mini-break and he went on to secure the match 7-6(2), 6-7(7), 7-6(3).

Elsewhere, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga eventually beat Damir Dzhumhur after initially losing the first set. The Frenchman eventually claimed victory 6-7(5), 7-6(7), 6-1 and will now face Alexander Zverev in the next round.

Richard Gasquet beat second seed Dominic Thiem in a tricky affair which required three sets. It was an even match until the final set where Gasquet stormed ahead. The Frenchman eventually came from behind to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Diego Schwartzman also beat fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

PA Sport contributed to this report.