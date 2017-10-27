SINGAPORE -- Caroline Garcia advanced to the semifinals at the WTA Finals on Friday when top-ranked Simona Halep lost to Elina Svitolina.

Garcia defeated Caroline Wozniacki 0-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the early Red Group match, giving both 2-1 records. Wozniacki had already advanced, but Garcia had to wait. When Svitolina beat Halep 6-3, 6-4 later in the day, the top-ranked Romanian was eliminated and Garcia was through as the group winner.

In the semifinals, Garcia will play Venus Williams and Wozniacki will face Karolina Pliskova.

Caroline Garcia's win combined with Simona Halep's loss pushed the French player into the semifinals of the WTA Finals. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Garcia, playing at a career-high No. 8 ranking after winning back-to-back titles in Wuhan and Beijing, is the only one of the eight players who didn't have a chance to end the season with the top ranking.

"It was kind of weird, actually, to be here," Garcia said. "I qualified last minute, two weeks before. I really wanted to keep improving, play every single match and get experience. That's why I think I won these two matches.

Despite not reaching the semifinals, Halep will retain the No. 1 ranking unless Pliskova wins the title, which would make her the year-end No. 1.

"This system [round-robin], I don't like," Halep said. "You stay like stressed all week. If you lose, of course, you have another chance. I just want it to be if you lose, you go home."