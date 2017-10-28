Roger Federer will face Juan Martin del Potro for the chance to win his eighth Swiss Indoors crown after both players came through their semifinal matchups in straight sets.

World No. 2 Federer -- now just one win away from securing his seventh ATP Tour title of the season -- needed just one hour to reach his 13th final in Basel as he defeated David Goffin 6-1, 6-2.

Elsewhere, Del Potro also looked comfortable as he beat No. 2 seed Marin Cilic to win the first semifinal of the day.

Del Potro -- seeking his second title in as many weeks after clinching the Stockholm Open crown last weekend -- saw off defending champion Cilic 6-4, 6-4 to set up his third Basel final against the 19-time Grand Slam winner.

The two previous meetings between the pair came in 2012 and 2013, with the Argentinian coming out on top in both encounters.