Lucas Pouille secured the Vienna Open title after he beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets during an all-French final.

The 23-year-old needed just 71 minutes to wrap-up his fourth career title on the ATP Tour as he powered to a 6-1, 6-4 win, becoming the first player in 2017 to win tournaments on all three surfaces.

Pouille, who defeated Britain's Kyle Edmund in three sets to reach the final in Vienna, broke his fellow Frenchman three times in a victory which is expected to see him to return to the Top 20 in the ATP Rankings.

Not only was it the first time Tsonga has failed to beat Pouille, but it is also the first time the French No. 1 has experienced defeat in five ATP World Tour finals this year.

Despite being unable to claim back-to-back titles, Tsonga's second final in as many weeks keeps the world No. 15 in the hunt for one of the two remaining spots at next month's ATP Tour Finals in London.