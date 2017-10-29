Roger Federer has overtaken Ivan Lendl by winning his 95th career singles title after beating Juan Martin del Potro in three sets in the final of the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion was made to work early by the big-serving Argentine, coming back from a set down to win 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

It is Federer's seventh title of the calendar year -- the first time he has managed that feat in a decade.

Del Potro -- who was on an eight-match winning streak having won in Stockholm a week ago -- provided stern resistance in the first set, saving six break points.

Both serves were broken twice before it went to a tiebreak, where Del Potro pounced.

That was as good as it got for the Argentine, however, as Federer -- buoyed by the local crowd -- rallied to take the next two sets with relative ease.

The pair will both head to Paris for the Rolex Masters, where Del Potro will need another strong showing to force his way into the ATP Tour Finals.