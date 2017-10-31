        <
        >

          WTA Elite Trophy: CoCo Vandeweghe, Julia Goerges both win

          Coco Vandeweghe is the current world No.12. Wang HE/Getty Images
          9:57 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          World No.12 CoCo Vandeweghe beat China's Peng Shuai 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on the opening day's action at the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China.

          Germany's Julia Goerges also emerged victorious in her match with Magdalena Rybarikova winning 6-1, 7-6(5).

          However, fellow countrywoman Angelique Kerber couldn't follow in Goerges footsteps as she fell to a 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The Russian victor, who is world No. 14, takes on Australia's Ashleigh Barty next on Nov. 1.

          Kristina Mladenovic also takes on Magdalena Rybarikova on Nov. 1 along with Sloane Stephens playing Anastasija Sevastova in Wednesday's last game of the day.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.