World No.12 CoCo Vandeweghe beat China's Peng Shuai 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on the opening day's action at the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China.

Germany's Julia Goerges also emerged victorious in her match with Magdalena Rybarikova winning 6-1, 7-6(5).

However, fellow countrywoman Angelique Kerber couldn't follow in Goerges footsteps as she fell to a 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The Russian victor, who is world No. 14, takes on Australia's Ashleigh Barty next on Nov. 1.

Kristina Mladenovic also takes on Magdalena Rybarikova on Nov. 1 along with Sloane Stephens playing Anastasija Sevastova in Wednesday's last game of the day.