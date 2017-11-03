Eight-time grand slam champion Andre Agassi will play next year's World Tennis Challenge in Adelaide, in a return to the scene of his defeat by a 16-year-old Lleyton Hewitt two decades ago.

The former world No.1 is headlining the exhibition tournament, which attracts both current and retired players, at Memorial Drive in January.

It will be the American's first appearance at the event but not in the South Australian capital, where he lost to Hewitt in the semifinals of the 1998 Next Generation Adelaide International.

Even so, Agassi says he has fond memories of the city and its people.

"I look forward to having a very generous audience - sports fans cutting me slack for not being what I was 30 years ago," Agassi said.

The 47-year-old remains head coach for Novak Djokovic, who is expected to return to the court at the Australian Open that month, after recovering from an elbow injury.

Djokovic, who has 12 grand slam titles to his credit, suffered a year-long dip in form before the injury forced him to retire against Czech Tomas Berdych in this year's Wimbledon quarter-finals.