PARIS -- John Isner stayed on track for the last spot at the ATP Finals by beating Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 in the Paris Masters quarterfinals Friday.

The American was the runner-up last year and needs to win the tournament to reach the finals in London this month.

Editor's Picks Nadal pulls out of Paris Masters with knee injury Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Paris Masters with a right knee injury. The 31-year-old Nadal says he will consult a doctor to assess the state of the knee.

The loss ended del Potro's hopes of reaching London. The Argentine needed to win to guarantee his place.

The eighth and final berth for London is between Isner and Pablo Carreno Busta, who is ahead of Isner in the race.

Isner, who played with strapping above his left knee, broke for 2-1 in the third set. With an unreturnable serve on his first match point, Isner topped del Potro for only the third time in nine matches.

He will next face Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic, who advanced when Rafael Nadal withdrew.

Krajinovic, a qualifier ranked No. 77, is through to his first Masters semifinal and becomes the first qualifier to reach the semis since Jerzy Janowicz in 2012.

"My goal this year was to play challengers to pick up points for next year," the Serb said. "I was already top 100 two or three years ago, then I had bad luck with injuries."

Krajinovic said his progress was stalled by "an extra bone in the wrist" that needed to be treated.

Marin Cilic vs. Julien Benneteau and Fernando Verdasco vs. Jack Sock were set to play in other quarterfinals Friday.