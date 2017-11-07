Andy Murray is set to make his long-awaited return to action when he takes on Roger Federer at an exhibition match in Glasgow on Tuesday.

The British No. 1 has been hampered by a hip problem for much of the season and has not played since July, when he suffered defeat at the hands of Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The same injury also forced the Scot to withdraw from the US Open in August, before making the decision to bring his competitive season to an early close.

Following a lengthy spell in the gym, Murray is now ready to test the extent of his recovery against 19-time Grand Slam winner Federer, who will be visiting Glasgow for the first time.

The Andy Murray Live event -- looking to raise funds for UNICEF and Sunny-sid3up -- will also feature a doubles match with Murray and his brother Jamie taking on Tim Henman and Mansour Bahrami.

Ball still coming out the middle😉 can't wait to get back on the match court competing.. I miss it so much 💔🙏🎾🎾 thanks to @theawardd for the rhythm

Two-times Wimbledon mixed-doubles champion Jamie Murray confirmed that the 30-year-old -- who has been documenting his comeback with a series of posts on Instagram -- has been back in the practice courts for just under a month, and is aiming to make his competitive return

Speaking to the Telegraph, Jamie Murray said: "Andy has been in the gym for a while with his team, working to get back on the court, and in the last three weeks they've been hitting balls again and building up to playing in Glasgow."

Murray's prolonged absence from the ATP tour has seen the two-time Olympic Champion drop from first to 16th in the ATP world rankings -- the first time he has been outside the Top 10 since 2014.

"I think this has been the longest spell he has had off the tour in his career, so I'm sure he's excited to be playing a match again.

"He is someone who loves to compete and this should be a chance for him to test his body out and see how he's doing. The plan has always been to come back in Australia at the start of the New Year."