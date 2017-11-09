The semifinals lineup of the Next Gen ATP Finals have been confirmed after a dramatic day of action in Milan.

Three of Thursday's four matches went the full five sets as the final four advanced to the Friday's semis.

Top seed Andrey Rublev faced elimination prior to his Group A clash with Canadian Denis Shapovalov. However, the Russian sealed his spot with a 4-1, 3-4 (8), 4-3 (2), 0-4, 4-3 (3) win.

Group A winner Hyeon Chung stayed perfect with a 1-4, 4-1, 4-2, 3-4 (6), 4-3 (3) triumph over home favourite Gianluigi Quinzi.

In Group B, Borna Coric had already qualified but ended Karen Khachanov's chances with a 3-4 (3), 2-4, 4-2, 4-0, 4-2 win in their encounter. As a result, Daniil Medvedev goes through following his 3-4 (3), 4-2, 4-3 (1), 4-0 win against American Jared Donaldson on Court Centrale.