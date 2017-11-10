Hyeon Chung will meet Andrey Rublev for the second time in the space of four days after the pair advanced to the NextGen Finals' decider in Milan, Italy.

Chung -- who is yet to drop a match this tournament -- needed five sets in his semifinal to beat Daniil Medvedev 4-1, 4-1, 3-4 (4), 1-4, 4-0 in an hour and 51 minutes.

Rublev had a much easier ride to the final as the top seed beat Borna Coric 4-1, 4-3 (6), 4-1.

Chung won the previous meeting against Rublev on Wednesday in straight sets.

Rublev is searching for his second ATP win after claiming his maiden title at the Croatian Open in July this year.