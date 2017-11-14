LONDON -- Roger Federer overtook Tiger Woods for career prize money earnings with his opening win against against Jack Sock at the ATP Tour Finals.

The victory on Sunday made him the highest earning player in sport on this measure, according to Forbes, and that will naturally extend with each win this week.

Off-field earnings for star players often dwarf the on-field rewards of their sport, but Federer arrived at the O2 Arena having amassed an incredible $109,853,143 in prize money nonetheless.

He then added $191,000 for the Sock win and $105,000 from a participation fee, which the ATP confirmed is counted as prize money.

That brought Federer's total to $110,149,682, while Tiger, after controversy and injury sparked a slide he may never fully recover from, has won a "mere" $110,061,012.

The next highest earning tennis player is Novak Djokovic, whose career winnings total $109,805,403. Rafael Nadal is a relative poor relation after that, not yet reaching nine figures; the last Big Four member, Andy Murray, is fourth among them, with career prize money just shy of $61 million.

There was more on offer for 36-year-old Federer here, too. He was due another $28,000 appearance fee for facing Alexander Zverev on Tuesday night and the winner of that match will earn a $191,000 prize; semifinal triumphs at the finals earn $585,000, and the final bounty is $1.2 million -- with a bonus for any player who can go undefeated through the tournament.

A lot of players and pundits have been pointing out this week that is a long, hard season at the top of tennis. It's a pretty lucrative one, too.

Will Uncle Toni stay on Rafa's team?

Amid all the hullaballoo surrounding Nadal's withdrawal from the finals through injury, the departure of coach Toni Nadal from the world No. 1's team passed by almost unacknowledged.

The Spaniard's painful defeat to David Goffin on Monday signalled the end of his season, and the point at which his uncle planned to step down and concentrate on academy work.

There has been a fair amount of debate at the O2 Arena about the chances of 56-year-old Toni actually staying on the sidelines of his nephew's career, particularly with Rafael Nadal nursing a knee injury.

Before leaving London, Nadal told reporters that his team's experience in managing tendinitis problems he had in the past was grounds for optimism about his recovery. However, his mentor of 28 years has surely been a key part of that.

Uncle Toni, who was grumbling obliquely about the "clever" ATP before Nadal's withdrawal, may find it tough leaving all the key decisions to Rafa and new coach Carlos Moya.

The end of an era. This is said to be one of the last times @RafaelNadal was coached by uncle Toni on tour. He was due to step down at the end of Rafa's #ATPFinals. pic.twitter.com/vlKV6lTuAR — Leo Spall (@LeoSpallESPN) November 14, 2017

Sock is game for a laugh

If there was a prize for the player who had the most fun at the ATP Finals, it would surely go to Jack Sock.

The American has been full of fun and produced flashes of brilliance, as well as working really hard.

In beating Marin Cilic Tuesday, he engaged with the crowd, encouraging them to cheer, shared a joke with the umpire and lobbed a few balls to fans.

He made Federer laugh after their match Sunday, too, after turning his back and expecting the Swiss to hit the ball at his backside.

Even when he is not competing, Sock still appears to be making the most of his unexpected appearance here, having only qualified earlier this month from the final event, the Paris Masters.

New balls please 🏈@JackSock brings a piece of home to the #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/ZPn5nhTdY9 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 14, 2017

Goffin late to the Belgian team party

Goffin produced some punchy shots in dismissing the injured Nadal in a gruelling encounter on Monday, but he may have to work on a different style of combinations after he has left the finals.

While @David__Goffin is fighting in London the rest of Team Belgium is doing the same in Brussels. 10 days to go! #DavisCup #FraBel pic.twitter.com/2dKekMv9Pa — BelgianDavisCupTeam (@BelgianDavisCup) November 14, 2017

The Belgian will join up with his country's Davis Cup team when he departs from London as they prepare for their final against France in Lille next week (Nov. 24-26).

They have been spending some time off the court this week, perhaps with their neighbours and rivals in mind, and Goffin may have to play catch-up.