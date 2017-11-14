LONDON -- Jack Sock was woken at 4am by a fire alarm and had to leave his hotel, but he still found the strength to overcome Marin Cilic in a marathon ATP Finals round-robin match on Tuesday.

He eventually emerged after almost two and a half hours with a 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (4) win -- the first by an American in singles at the event since 2007 -- having several times come back from what looked like hopeless positions.

Sock was 3-0 down in the final set and looked tired and ragged for much of the match, but his touch, improvisation and fight didn't desert him.

Statistically, the last qualifier for these finals was evenly matched with Cilic during the match, but after a run of seven wins in nine matches, his self-belief was high.

Sock's nothing-to-lose mentality helped him, too, and there were deft drop shots and unexpected selections from the back of the court, with some fun with the crowd along the way as he kept his hopes of a semifinal place alive.

"It was a tough one for sure," he said in his post-match interview on court. "It has been a long morning.

"I love playing in front of the fans here -- they make it feel like home. My coach growing up nicknamed me 'Showtime' because I love playing in front of people, and there is always a lot going on. I don't know what am I going to do sometimes, but it keeps it fun."