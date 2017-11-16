LONDON -- Roger Federer had already qualified for the ATP Finals semifinals when he stepped on to court to face Marin Cilic on Thursday, which might account for his lacklustre performance throughout his 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1 victory.

The World No.2 looked too uncharacteristically agitated on court to suggest he was competing for a perfect Round Robin performance, but it seems the heightened expectations were taking their toll.

"I was telling myself try to relax a little bit, there's so much pressure on every match in the season because if you lose you go home," Federer said in his on-court interview after the game.

"This one wasn't the case, you are able to play a bit more freely and I think I was able to do that mid-way through the second set. I had to remind myself I'm through regardless but of course I want to do well and keep the momentum going."

But the fans didn't seem to mind; seats were filled and cheers for their idol as loud as ever.

In the first set, Federer looked as though he'd just arrived for a practice session, collecting balls for the ball kids and ambling between points - almost to the extent of insult to Cilic, who is -- despite a recent run of poor form since his Wimbledon final loss to the same opponent -- still the World No.5.

But the Croatian started well and used his big serve in an attempt to rouse the Swiss star from his relaxed state.

At 5-6, Federer started to look a bit frustrated; batting a ball back to the bar girl with the handle of his racket. It was as if the closeness of this score had not gone according to Roger's plans. And just like that, two monster serves and the game was his -- a flicker of what could be.

The first set went with serve all the way through to 6-6, but the seven-time champion never really looked to have turned on the gas; throwing away easy points with careless backhands into the net and then dropping in a few casual aces to keep the scoreline ticking along.

The crowd were behind the Swiss player the whole way; a chorus of 'let's go Roger let's go' fired up in the tiebreak when Cilic inched to a 4-1 lead. And again 'come on Roger!' on set point to Cilic. But to no avail; Cilic won the tiebreak and claimed the first set 7-6 (5) and it looked like Federer was in trouble.

The Swiss player charged into the second set with three consecutive aces, and it looked like a sign of things to come, but play continued to go with serve until Federer finally managed to break Cilic to take the second set 6-4 -- met by an audible sigh of relief from the crowd.

By now, Roger looked to have relaxed into the game and closed in on a quick deciding set in just 26 minutes.

"I'm very happy I found a way out of it," Federer said after the match. "At the end I played really well so I'm really happy to be playing this level right now."

This will be Roger's fourteenth semifinal in fifteen appearances at the tournament and, on Saturday, he will play either David Goffin or Dominic Thiem from the Pete Sampras group.