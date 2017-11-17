Serena Williams got married Thursday night in New Orleans, according to multiple reports.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles winner, announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December 2016.

The wedding reportedly took place at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans and had a "Beauty and the Beast" theme. Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, posted his well wishes to Williams on Instagram earlier Thursday.

Williams won the Australian Open in January while in the early weeks of pregnancy with her first child. She gave birth to the couple's daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September.

The official Australian Open account also tweeted congratulations to Williams late Thursday night.

Wedding guests reportedly included tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and her fiancé, NBA player David Lee, as well as Beyoncé Knowles and Kim Kardashian.