LONDON -- For US doubles duo, Bob and Mike Bryan, the ATP Finals journey is over.

On Friday, alternates Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic beat the Bryan brothers 6-4, 6-4 in a match that was nonetheless thrilling for those lucky enough to watch.

The brothers have provided no end of entertainment throughout the tournament, with their teasing, tricks and tweeners, and even with their off-court endeavours:

Great views atop the #o2arena. #nittoatpfinals #upattheo2 A post shared by Bob Bryan (@bryanbros) on Nov 14, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

They may be compatible on-court, but how well do these doubles teams work together in a game of Heads Up? 🤔



📹: https://t.co/QoYTKlC77b pic.twitter.com/lEviKiA3ZA — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) 13 November 2017

But for British and Brazilian fans, Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares brought more uplifting doubles results; their 6-2, 6-4 victory qualified them for a place in Saturday's semifinal, where they will face Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus.

Caught Stroll-ing around the ATP ...

On Thursday, Jack Sock became the first American for 10 years to reach the final four of the ATP Finals.

On hand to pass on his congratulations was fellow sportsman Lance Stroll, the Canadian Formula One driver.

#NittoATPFinals semi-finalist @jack.sock meets up with Formula One driver @lance_stroll after his win Thursday night. 👍 #atp #tennis A post shared by atpworldtour (@atpworldtour) on Nov 17, 2017 at 3:39am PST

Sock will play Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals on Saturday, with the American having won three-quarters of their previous encounters, though Grigor -- who is three World Ranking places above Sock -- is the favourite.

Times a-changing for UK tennis fans

As a sure sign of things to come, for tennis fans in the UK and Republic of Ireland, watching ATP Tour matches will no longer be a case of just switching on the television.

As of 2019, the main men's tennis events will be broadcast online via Amazon Prime, Chris Kermode, the president of the ATP has confirmed.

Chris Kermode, president of the ATP, has announced that Amazon Prime will stream the main tennis tournaments online from 2019. Julian Finney/Getty Images

The four-year deal will replace the existing deal with Sky and covers 37 ATP Tour events, though it currently excludes the four Grand Slams and the ATP Finals. However, it has been rumoured that a deal might have been struck with the US Open.

Serving up success at the ATP

A whopping 250 aces have been served so far at the ATP Finals, and it's all for a good cause. For every ace served at the tournament, ATP are donating £100 to the charity Unicef.

Given that he's the second-highest ace hitter on the tour, we think Roger Federer might account for a fair few of those ...