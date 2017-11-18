LONDON -- Ahead of Saturday's ATP Finals semifinal, David Goffin said that he would "try something, something different, something that I've never done in the past" in an attempt to try to overhaul Roger Federer.

And against all odds, Goffin stormed from a set down to claim an impressive 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory to reach Sunday's final, where he will face either Grigor Dimitrov or Jack Sock.

When asked in his on-court interview what he had changed in order to claim his first ever win over Federer, Goffin said: "Honestly I don't know. It was just the feeling. I was a bit nervous at the beginning, but I did some great serves, I was really aggressive so yeah, that was my day."

Federer, as the 14-time semifinalist against Goffin making his semifinal debut, was the one playing with everything to lose.

The Belgian opened the match well, acing Federer twice, but he threw away a game point allowing his opponent to swoop in and claim the first game with ease. Goffin was certainly displaying a more attacking performance than in his previous matches -- pelting balls into either corner and mixing the game up with sliced drop shots.

Federer made two wrong challenges within the first four games and there was a glimmer of upset.

But 22 minutes in and the world No. 2 held a comfortable 4-1 lead. Goffin -- after a solid performance against Dominic Thiem -- was attempting to move Federer, 36, around the court, trying to beat his opponent on consistency. Alas, Federer countered with deep crosscourt angles and stepped in to punish when many of Goffin's balls fell short of the baseline.

Eleven minutes later and a line-grazing ace down the middle closed the first set 6-2, easily in Federer's favour.

Still, Goffin wasn't about to give up on his finals hopes. He opened the second set with fight; holding another impressive service game before breaking Federer and then holding his second service game to love. At 3-0 in the second set, Goffin was digging his heels into the game.

Play continued with serve, but the early break allowed Goffin to serve for and claim the second set 6-3. Cheers of support for the underdog were soon muted by the hollers of "come on Roger!" at the beginning of the third set.

A double fault from Goffin at game point at 2-1 looked to have cost Goffin, but he turned it back around to lead 3-1.

This was certainly a different Goffin; forcing Federer to counterattack with attack. By 4-3 to Goffin in the third, the match looked as though it could go either way. A hold from Goffin and a hold from Federer and the Belgian was serving for the match.

"I have no words I cannot describe how I'm feeling, so much joy, so much happiness. Against Roger, it was such a special moment, I cannot describe," Goffin said after the match.