Roger Federer did what?!?! The numbers behind his stellar season

David Goffin rallies to beat Roger Federer 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and reach the ATP Finals in London. (0:47)

Yes, it was a disappointing end to the 2017 season for Roger Federer, who Saturday fell to David Goffin in three sets at the ATP World Tour Finals.

But as he said in his press conference, it was a small setback in an otherwise terrific season, especially when you consider the way his past few years had gone.

Most notably, Federer snared two more Grand Slam titles, bringing his total to 19. So with that, we give you a look at the top 19 things Federer accomplished in 2017, courtesy the ATP Tour and our Stats & Info team:

1. Passed Roy Emerson by winning multiple majors in the same season for the sixth time.

2. One of three men in the Open era age 30 or older to win multiple majors in the same year (1969 Rod Laver and 2017 Rafael Nadal).

3. Became the oldest player to finish in top two of the ATP Rankings since its inception in 1973.

It goes without saying that at 36 years old, Roger Federer strung together one of the best seasons of his career. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

4. Won seven titles, his most since capturing eight in 2007.

5. Went 7-1 in finals after going only 12-13 from 2013-2016.

6. Reached 95 career titles, passing Ivan Lendl for the second most in the Open era (Connors, 109).

7. Went 14-2 against top-10 opponents this season, his best such winning percentage since going 18-0 in 2004.

8. His 52-5 match record was the best winning percentage (.912) among all ATP players.

9. Won 50-plus matches in a season for the 14th time, second most in the Open era to Jimmy Connors (15).

10. At the Aussie Open, became the oldest man, at 35, to win a Grand Slam title since Ken Rosewall won the 1972 event Down Under at 37 years old. Fed was five months older when he went on to win Wimbledon in July.

11. In Melbourne, Federer became the fourth man in the Open era to beat four top-10 seeds in one Grand Slam -- and the first player to do this since Mats Wilander at the 1982 French Open.

Editor's Picks Goffin shocks Federer to reach ATP final Against all odds, David Goffin came from a set down to defeat Roger Federer in a thrilling 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory at the ATP Finals to reach Sunday's final.

12. Beat Nadal in the Aussie Open final, the first time in his career Federer got the best of his rival at a major away from Wimbledon.

13. Became the oldest player to win Wimbledon in the Open era at 35 years, 11 months and 9 days.

14. Joined Bjorn Borg (1976) as the only men in the Open era to win Wimbledon without dropping a set.

15. At Wimbledon, joined Nadal as the only men to earn eight or more Grand Slam titles at a single major (Rafa, 10 titles at French Open).

16. Went 4-0 against Nadal this season after coming into 2017 with only a career 11-23 record against the Spaniard.

17. At 35, became the oldest player to complete the Sunshine Double by winning Indian Wells and Miami in the same season.

18. Won Halle for the ninth time, joining Nadal as the only men in the Open era to win that many titles at any single tournament.

19. Reached his record 14th ATP World Tour Finals semifinal before falling to David Goffin on Saturday.