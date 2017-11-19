Andy Murray is not looking to replace head coach Ivan Lendl after the pair ended their working relationship last Friday.

The former world No. 1 said their split had been "mutual" when he announced it on his website and Jamie Delgado, who has been his day-to-day coach since February 2016, said Sunday that the Scot is not looking for a replacement.

"From our point of view, the first situation is to get him totally fit and ready to play the new season. I believe that if we do that then he will get back to a lot of success in the game," he told Sky Sports.

"Like most jobs, it's a time to reflect and plan the year ahead and that's the decision that was made. Ivan was only around for certain weeks, so a lot of the work that I was doing was by myself. From that point of view it will be very much similar as it was before.

"Ivan was my favourite player when I was growing up and was a legend of the game. He had similarities to Andy in losing his first few Grand Slam finals. In Andy's mind he was there when he won his first Grand Slam final, so that's the comfort to have around and the experience that he's had as a player and a coach -- he was a great person to have around."

Lendl was mostly a long-distance coach and strategist for Murray when they teamed up for a second time last year, only becoming hands-on at big events.

It was a successful partnership but whether the credit for that should be Delgado's or Lendl's is unclear.

Earlier this week, the British coach gave an indication that Murray, 30, had enough experience and knowledge to largely set his own agenda.

"I'm sure he would be very good in the commentary box," Delgado told the BBC. "He would be a good analyst -- he has a tennis brain. Maybe it could be a future career.

"I think he will be an excellent coach as well, one day. He has great awareness of every aspect of the game. He has a high tennis IQ."

Murray is currently recovering from a hip injury which blighted the second half of his season, but is planning to make his return at the Brisbane International in January, with Delgado having said they expect him to be 100 percent fit by then.