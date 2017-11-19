At the end of a tournament for the underdog, Grigor Dimitrov proved the exception to the rule as he took the ATP Finals title and his place among the world's elite.

The Bulgarian whose potential has seemed to hang heavily on him for most of his career, held his nerve in a tight, 2-hour-30-minute final to beat David Goffin 7-5, 4-6 6-3 and ends the year as the world No. 3.

The 26-year-old will feel comfortable to have scaled the heights of the men's game after finding his feet in tandem with Dani Vallverdu over the last 15 months, but there were signs of frustration from the coach during a match which could have gone either way.

Both players started nervously and serve wasn't held until the fourth game, when Goffin managed it; Dimitrov followed suit and then broke again four games later.

The match looked to have turned soon after. With Goffin down 5-4, the player who had beaten Rafael Nadal and Federer on the way to the final looked anxious as he began to serve to save the set.

Ten minutes later, having struggled for accuracy on first and second serves throughout, he failed to defend the fifth break point conceded in that game.

But the psychological advantage Goffin's netted forehand gave Dimitrov lasted only until mid-way through the second set, when the less fancied of the two players broke and then closed out the set to level the score.

The match's decisive turn eventually came in the sixth game of the third set, when a Goffin backhand went wide on the second break point to give Dimitrov a 4-2 lead. It was one error too many from Goffin, who made 88 in the match, and nearly half of them unforced.

He'd had to change things up after taking only two games off Dimitrov in their round-robin encounter last Wednesday, but his brave all-or-nothing approach wasn't enough as a late resurgence on his own serve and his encouragement for the crowd failed to save the match.

Dimitrov's financial prize for finishing the tournament unbeaten was $2.5 million, but finally landing his first major title may end up meaning more to him at the end of his career if he can build on this triumph.

He was down at No. 40 in the world when he joined with Vallverdu and, after a poor run of form in the middle of this year, the complete player he has promised to be for so long has finally emerged.

Roger Federer said earlier in the tournament that 'Baby Fed' has become more comfortable in his own skin and calmer about his place in the men's game.

The 26-year-old has matured, and maybe got stronger. Dimitrov has looked one of the freshest players at these finals and that, combined with his all-round game may have been the key to his success.

A breakthough was assured whoever won, however, with the finalists both first-time qualifers for the season finale for the first time in the tournament's history.

Alex Corretja was the last player on his qualifying debut to become champion, in 1998, and was among a star-studded crowd that included David Beckham and Sir Patrick Stewart.

Dimitrov also played tribute to his girlfriend and popstar Nicole Scherzinger afterward for her support.

"It has been one of the best weeks I have ever had," he said. "I am lost for words -- I am usually very good at that."

Goffin will now turn his attention to the Davis Cup final in which he will play for Belgium against France next week. "It was a special week for me -- a week with a lot of emotion, a lot of fatigue, but it was amazing," said the player who became one of only six men to have beaten Federer and Nadal in the same tournament.

"It was tough after the match against Grigor in the group and not easy to come back on the court with Grigor there. I will need some days rest but I will be ready next week. To be in the final of the Davis Cup is something special."